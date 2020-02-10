Subscribe

Strong winds knock out power to 100 Santa Rosa homes

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 10, 2020, 10:55AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Fewer than 100 households lost power in Santa Rosa Monday morning as a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through 11 a.m. Tuesday for higher elevations in the North Bay mountains.

The latest outage started around 8 a.m. Monday in residential neighborhoods near Mount Taylor Drive and Bennett Valley Road in southeast Santa Rosa, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

As many as 15,000 customers in Glen Ellen, Sonoma and Santa Rosa were impacted by a wind event Sunday that recorded gusts as high as 90 mph in the Mayacamas Mountains. The intense winds knocked down power and telecommunication lines in lower elevations, toppled trees onto homes and cars, and blocked roadways throughout Sonoma County.

PG&E crews restored power in the hardest hit Sonoma County areas by the end of the afternoon, Contreras said.

Still, over 1,700 customers in the North Bay remain in the dark Monday morning. The majority are in Napa, Contreras said.

Overall, more than 11,500 customers across the Bay Area still do not have power. Approximately 6,700 are in the East Bay.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine