Strong winds knock out power to 100 Santa Rosa homes

Fewer than 100 households lost power in Santa Rosa Monday morning as a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through 11 a.m. Tuesday for higher elevations in the North Bay mountains.

The latest outage started around 8 a.m. Monday in residential neighborhoods near Mount Taylor Drive and Bennett Valley Road in southeast Santa Rosa, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

As many as 15,000 customers in Glen Ellen, Sonoma and Santa Rosa were impacted by a wind event Sunday that recorded gusts as high as 90 mph in the Mayacamas Mountains. The intense winds knocked down power and telecommunication lines in lower elevations, toppled trees onto homes and cars, and blocked roadways throughout Sonoma County.

PG&E crews restored power in the hardest hit Sonoma County areas by the end of the afternoon, Contreras said.

Still, over 1,700 customers in the North Bay remain in the dark Monday morning. The majority are in Napa, Contreras said.

Overall, more than 11,500 customers across the Bay Area still do not have power. Approximately 6,700 are in the East Bay.

