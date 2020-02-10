Subscribe

Mountain lion captured after sighting in Southern California backyard

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 10, 2020, 9:53AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

VENTURA — A mountain lion that eluded capture after being spotted in a backyard was eventually removed from the area, California police and wildlife officials said.

The Simi Valley Police Department issued a warning to residents around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to keep children and pets indoors, the Ventura County Star reported.

The department issued an update 35 minutes later saying the mountain lion had been located and removed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

No people or pets were harmed, officials said.

The mountain lion was first spotted around 9:20 a.m. in a tree in a Simi Valley backyard. Police and several fish and wildlife wardens responded, officials said.

“During a tranquilization attempt, the lion exited the tree and ran eastbound into a neighborhood,” Simi Valley Police Sgt. Frank Panza said.

The mountain lion was eventually found in another backyard, authorities said.

Fish and wildlife personnel tagged the lion before a planned release north of the city, officials said.

Simi Valley is the same Los Angeles suburb where a mountain lion killed a dog in December.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine