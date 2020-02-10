Gov. Newsom says President Trump is 'scared of California'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared on "The View" Monday for a wide-ranging interview including President Trump's State of the Union address, the president's apparent "hatred" of California, the 2020 Democratic race and more.

Host Joy Behar started off asking Newsom about why the president seems to hate California which the Democratic governor said was because the state is the most "un-Trump, diverse state in the United States and one Donald Trump lost by more than 4 million votes in the 2016 election.

"We're beating him across the board, over and over and over again. He can't take it." Newsom said.

"I want folks to have a frame of optimism," Newsom said. "If you don't like the way the world looks when you're standing up, stand on your head and go local because remarkable things are happening at the local level."

Newsom said that politics are not just about Washington D.C. and that the state's prosperity is proof that the progressive principles work at scale.

"Trump is scared of California," said Newsom.

See that part of the interview here:

Newsom, who supported Kamala Harris, went on to say he liked the Democrats chances in November as long as the party "unifies."

"I was just at the National Governor's Association and this is not comfortable for me to say, but talking to all the governors in the last 48 hours, there's deep anxiety that we're not publicly communicating around what is potentially emerging as a Bernie Sanders ascendency with the Elizabeth Warren wing of the party and the prospects that Bloomberg moves into that and you're at a place of civil war. It's not my point of view per se, but it's the anxiety that is spoken very much universally but not publicly yet." he said.

As for his own White House future? Despite encouragement from Tyra Banks, also a guest on the show, Newsom said "loves his job" and has no interest in being one of the nominee's vice president.

See that part of the interview here:

California's presidential primary is March 3.