Subscribe

Memorial held for coach, family killed in Kobe Bryant crash

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 10, 2020, 5:25PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ANAHEIM — A public memorial was held Monday for three members of a family who died along with Kobe Bryant and others when a helicopter carrying the group to a youth basketball tournament crashed in foggy weather outside Los Angeles.

The service at Angel Stadium of Anaheim began with a reading of the nine names of the victims of the helicopter crash, including Bryant and his daughter. It honored Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and teenage daughter Alyssa, who played basketball on Bryant's youth team.

A podium erected on the field was adorned with flower bouquets, sports jerseys and photos. In one, Alyssa was show clutching a basketball and smiling.

A photo slideshow was shown on stadium screens of the family at baseball and basketball events, boating, laughing and sitting by a chimney covered with Christmas stockings.

Pastor Erik Rees said he met John Altobelli for the first time eight years ago when Rees was grieving the loss of his 12-year-old daughter to cancer.

Altobelli, who dedicated a game to her, met Rees at third base and hugged him, Rees said.

“That is one of the many things I am going to miss, is an ’Alto' hug,” Rees told the crowd.

Altobelli, 56, won more than 700 games at Orange Coast during his more than two decades devoted to the school's team. The American Baseball Coaches Association named him its coach of the year last year after he guided the Pirates to their fourth state title.

The coach known as “Alto” also managed the Brewster Whitecaps for three seasons in the Cape Cod Summer League. Among the players he coached there were New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil.

His daughter attended Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach, which retired her basketball jersey. She hoped to someday attend the University of Oregon, like her favorite basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu.

Altobelli is survived by a son, J.J., who is a scout with the Boston Red Sox, and a 16-year-old daughter, Lexi.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died Jan. 26 when the helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles. Also killed in the crash were Bryant friends Christina Mauser, who helped coach the girls' team, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan,

A public memorial for the former Lakers superstar, his daughter and other victims of the crash is scheduled for Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine