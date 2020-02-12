Photo of mice fighting over subway crumbs in London wins LUMIX People's Choice Award

A photograph of two mice in a scuffle over subway crumbs went viral after the image won a prestigious photography award, according to a news release from the Natural History Museum in London.

Sam Rowley won the LUMIX People's Choice Award and was named the Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his photo titled "Station Squabble," which is being displayed at the British museum until May 31.

Nearly 48,000 photos were submitted into the contest, and the public voted on a shortlist of 25 to determine the winner.

Rowley told the museum he spent five nights lying on a subway platform photographing mice until he captured two of the rodents fighting over crumbs.

"I'm used to lying on the ground and waiting patiently for the perfect photo, but not on a station platform getting stampeded by drunken revelers," Rowley said.