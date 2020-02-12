Subscribe

Photo of mice fighting over subway crumbs in London wins LUMIX People's Choice Award

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 12, 2020, 2:09PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A photograph of two mice in a scuffle over subway crumbs went viral after the image won a prestigious photography award, according to a news release from the Natural History Museum in London.

Sam Rowley won the LUMIX People's Choice Award and was named the Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his photo titled "Station Squabble," which is being displayed at the British museum until May 31.

Nearly 48,000 photos were submitted into the contest, and the public voted on a shortlist of 25 to determine the winner.

Rowley told the museum he spent five nights lying on a subway platform photographing mice until he captured two of the rodents fighting over crumbs.

"I'm used to lying on the ground and waiting patiently for the perfect photo, but not on a station platform getting stampeded by drunken revelers," Rowley said.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine