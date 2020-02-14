Rohnert Park adopts district-based elections map that forces longtime member off the council

A new district-based map chosen by Rohnert Park’s City Council this week will force a 12-year councilwoman and three-time mayor from office without the chance to seek reelection, opening a fissure among council members working to comply with demands for better representation of the city’s growing Latino population.

Following Tuesday’s vote on the city’s shift away from its at-large election system, Councilwoman Gina Belforte will be forced to exit her seat when her term ends this year. Belforte, 58, questioned the transparency and overall involvement of residents in the process that would result in her eventual ouster if it is approved later this month.

“I’d be concerned if I was the general public right now,” Belforte said in an interview Wednesday. “I just don’t think it’s been done properly or appropriately. I don’t think we’ve done the community any service — not because of me not being able to run in 2020 — but because we really need to include the public, and they should be aware of what’s happening.”

In a rare 3-2 split vote, the council advanced a newly presented map with district boundaries that would create a voter district in Rohnert Park’s southwestern corner, where a third of the city’s roughly 9,000 Latino voters reside. It also creates four other districts with seats on the council, including one where both Belforte and fellow veteran Councilwoman Pam Stafford live.

But instead of forcing Belforte and Stafford into an election to choose who represents that district, the plan ousts Belforte from the council and prevents Stafford from having to run head-to-head for the seat while she serves out her at-large term, which ends in 2022.

A majority of council members voiced interest Tuesday in placing two other districts on the November 2020 ballot along with the heavily Latino district. They include one where Mayor Joe Callinan and first-term Councilwoman Susan Hollingsworth Adams reside, and another in the northeastern part of the city where six-term Councilman Jake Mackenzie lives.

In 2022, another district in the city’s southeastern corner and the one where Stafford and Belforte live will be on the ballot.

Belforte backed a 2020 election plan as an alternative that would have included the district with the city’s largest grouping of Latinos, as well as the district where she and Stafford live and the district that includes Callinan and Hollingsworth Adams. If endorsed by the council, that scenario would have left Mackenzie, who has yet to publicly state if he will run for reelection, in the position that Belforte now finds herself — an incumbent without an ability to run.

None of the other council members showed interest in Belforte’s option.

“The process worked,” City Manager Darrin Jenkins said in a written statement. “The council put the district with the highest Latino voting age population first in the next council election. In order to do that, one current council member, unfortunately, is unable to run in 2020.”

In her criticism of the process, Belforte referenced two closed-door sessions called by Callinan in January to discuss the transition to district elections. In at least one of those meetings, the council reviewed maps with a city consultant, Callinan previously said, which brushes up against a state law requiring governmental deliberations to be conducted in public.