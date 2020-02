Two injured in Petaluma Hill Road crash in Rohnert Park

Two people were injured in a crash on Petaluma Hill Road in Rohnert Park on Thursday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

The 8:10 a.m. crash near the corner of Alan Drive left a gray pickup truck on the side of the road with one of its rear tires completely off the rim and another vehicle with heavy damage to its front left end, according to California Highway Patrol.

Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, according to CHP.