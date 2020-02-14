Subscribe

Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of car theft after police chase

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 14, 2020, 9:56AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A suspected car thief was arrested early Thursday morning after he tried to get away by driving onto the Joe Rodota Trail and later hiding in the Santa Rosa Creek.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling the 300 block of Sebastopol Road spotted a gray Pontiac Vibe that had been reported stolen on Feb. 5. The deputy saw a male sitting in the passenger seat of the Vibe when another man jumped into the driver’s seat and started driving east on Sebastopol Road.

The deputy followed the car and attempted to make a traffic stop with red and blue lights, but the driver turned north on Roberts Avenue and then east onto the Joe Rodota Trail.

The driver, later identified Kirk Williams, Jr., 43, of Santa Rosa, drove the Vibe to the north end of the trail, where it meets the Santa Rosa creek. He stopped the car, got out, jumped a fence and began running northbound on the railroad tracks towards 3rd Street.

Sheriff’s deputies and Santa Rosa police officers set up a perimeter and within a few minutes found Williams hiding in the creek. The passenger was detained and later released.

Williams was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of car theft, possession of a stolen car, and failure to yield. Williams is currently in custody and being held on $35,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine