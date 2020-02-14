Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of car theft after police chase

A suspected car thief was arrested early Thursday morning after he tried to get away by driving onto the Joe Rodota Trail and later hiding in the Santa Rosa Creek.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling the 300 block of Sebastopol Road spotted a gray Pontiac Vibe that had been reported stolen on Feb. 5. The deputy saw a male sitting in the passenger seat of the Vibe when another man jumped into the driver’s seat and started driving east on Sebastopol Road.

The deputy followed the car and attempted to make a traffic stop with red and blue lights, but the driver turned north on Roberts Avenue and then east onto the Joe Rodota Trail.

The driver, later identified Kirk Williams, Jr., 43, of Santa Rosa, drove the Vibe to the north end of the trail, where it meets the Santa Rosa creek. He stopped the car, got out, jumped a fence and began running northbound on the railroad tracks towards 3rd Street.

Sheriff’s deputies and Santa Rosa police officers set up a perimeter and within a few minutes found Williams hiding in the creek. The passenger was detained and later released.

Williams was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of car theft, possession of a stolen car, and failure to yield. Williams is currently in custody and being held on $35,000 bail.

