Northern California taxi driver saves passenger from $25,000 scam, police say

DON SWEENEY
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
February 14, 2020, 2:40PM
Taxi driver Raj Singh knew something was amiss when his 92-year-old passenger said she needed a ride to a California bank to take out $25,000 to pay the IRS, Roseville police say.

Singh suggested it might be a scam, but the woman did not believe him, police wrote on Facebook.

He “pleaded with her to reconsider,” and she agreed to go with him to the Roseville Police Department outside Sacramento to explain the situation to police, the post says.

After arriving, Singh went inside to speak to an officer but had to wait to see one, police wrote. He didn’t give up, though, and eventually an officer went back with him to his cab to persuade Singh’s passenger not to pay the con artists.

“We love this story because several times throughout, Raj could have just taken his customer to her stop and not worried about her wellbeing,” police wrote. “He took time from his day and had the great forethought to bring the almost-victim to the police station for an official response.”

Police and Roseville Crime Stoppers gave Singh a $50 gift card to thank him, the post says.

“His quick thinking saved a senior citizen $25,000 and for that, we greatly appreciate his efforts,” police wrote.

