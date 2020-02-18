Subscribe

Search continues for Palo Alto couple missing from Point Reyes

ANNIE SCIACCA
PALO ALTO DAILY NEWS
February 18, 2020, 8:27AM
The search continued Monday for a Palo Alto couple who went missing over the weekend after booking a vacation cottage at Point Reyes.

After Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, did not show up for an appointment on Sunday or check out of their Inverness rental on Saturday — leaving behind phones, wallets and their vehicle — the Marin County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search on Sunday for the couple.

The sheriff’s office reported that 136 search-and-rescue members from all over the Bay Area began looking for the couple Monday morning, searching on the ground and from the air.

The Marin County Fire Department, National Park Service, Inverness Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and people from the state parks are involved in the search.

Kiparsky and Irwin were last seen Friday at the vacation rental on Via de la Vista in Inverness and last heard from on Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office, which indicated that disappearing without word is “highly out of character for them.”

The sheriff’s office completed the search Monday evening without success, and indicated it would resume search efforts at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A description of the couple notes that Carol Kiparsky is 5-foot-7, 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, and Ian Irwin is about 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, balding, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone who has seen the couple since Thursday, Feb. 13, to contact the Marin County Sheriff’s Office at 415-479-2311.﻿

