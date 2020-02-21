TV analyst? Spokesman? Ex. Illinois Gov. Blagojevich goes job hunting

CHICAGO — Job wanted: Ex-governor and ex-con with strong speaking skills and good hair seeking employment.

Fresh out of prison thanks to a commutation this week from President Donald Trump, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is in the hunt for a post-prison career.

"I need to start working and providing for my family," the 63-year-old told Fox News this week. He didn't elaborate on the kind of job he is seeking.

Job hunts have gotten Blagojevich in trouble before.

His expletive-laden talk captured on FBI wiretaps about landing a job or campaign cash for naming someone to Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat is part of what led to his multiple corruption convictions.

Here's a look at what jobs might be out there for the one-time contestant on Trump's “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show:

Q: WHAT ARE THE RANGE OF POSSIBLE JOBS?

A: His options could include becoming a commentator on a cable news channel, where criminal convictions aren't necessarily a disqualification. A self-employed podcaster could be another option.

Blagojevich could try to parlay his relative fame into a gig on another reality TV show. Producers might see his sometimes engaging and offbeat character as a draw.

Blagojevich himself mused about dream jobs in the secret recordings of his phone that played central roles at his two corruption trials.

"Why can't I be ambassador to India?" he is heard telling an aide. He later adds, "Gotta think I can at least be ambassador to Macedonia."

He also talked about heading a philanthropic organization.

He could do a book. A confessional-type book could attract interest, one in which he describes a metamorphosis as he served eight years of a 14-year sentence. But the only obvious change in Blagojevich is that his trademark thick hair changed from black to white.

His insistence that he never did anything wrong is wholly unchanged.

When his Fox News interviewer asked Wednesday if he felt even a "modicum of regret" for decisions that led to his imprisonment, Blagojevich responded promptly, "No." He added categorically: "I broke no laws. I crossed no lines."

He has spoken at length in recent days about what he described as an overzealous federal justice system, echoing Trump. That could position him as a spokesman for an advocacy organization that agrees with him.

Q: MIGHT TRUMP OFFER HIM A JOB?

A: That seems far-fetched. But it's possible Blagojevich believes Trump could follow up a commutation with a job offer in his administration.

In recent days, it sometimes seemed Blagojevich might be pining for something more from Trump.

The Chicago Democrat heaped praise on the Republican president as he addressed reporters outside his home Wednesday, a day after his release from a federal prison in Colorado. Blagojevich went so far as to say he'd vote for Trump, calling himself a "Trumpocrat."

Q: WHAT SALARY MIGHT HE BE LOOKING FOR?

A: At trial, prosecutors highlighted Blagojevich's extravagant tastes. They said he and his wife, Patti, spent more than $400,000 on clothes that included tailored suits and furs. On a single day, he even shelled out $1,300 on ties.

As governor, Blagojevich made a salary of around $177,000. In wiretaps, he sounds unimpressed when someone mentions that being the head of a nonprofit might bring in $200,000 or $300,000. "Oh, that's all?" he says.

Blagojevich and his wife were awash in more than $200,000 in consumer debt when he was arrested in 2008. Their debts deepened as his legal bills stacked up.