Natural gas bans or limits in Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Windsor get state approval

State officials will allow Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Windsor to ban or limit natural gas in most new homes, measures meant to decrease local greenhouse gas outputs that have come under fire from builders and prompted lawsuits from developers.

The California Energy Commission on Thursday approved applications by the three Sonoma County jurisdictions to impose various limits on the use of natural gas appliances in most new residential construction up to three stories. All three passed their local rules last year and awaited the commission’s approval before the new limits can take effect.

In the time between passing natural gas bans and Thursday’s state approval, though, Santa Rosa and Windsor were sued by local developers who argue the bans are illegal. Those cases — at least two in Windsor and one in Santa Rosa — are still awaiting a ruling, but Santa Rosa remains confident and won’t wait for a judge’s order to start enforcing its natural gas ban.

“We’re moving forward as planned,” said David Guhin, an assistant city manager.

The bans took effect immediately, but it’s up to each local entity to decide when to start enforcement. Santa Rosa city staff are likely to finalize the local ban as early as the end of February, he said. The new rule does not apply to homeowners rebuilding from the October 2017 firestorm.

Officials with Windsor and Healdsburg and a lawyer representing Windsor in the litigation did not respond to requests for comment Friday on when those jurisdictions would begin enforcing their all-electric rules.

The energy commission’s role was to make sure the bans did not exceed state law and to ensure that cities considered cost. The rules will be in effect for about three years and can be locally renewed at that time.

Most cities that have passed all-electric rules have relied on a study showing cost savings funded by PG&E. The embattled utility, which is working its way through bankruptcy proceedings, is on record supporting bans on natural gas bans as cost-saving measure that will allow it to avoid investing in new infrastructure.

Both Santa Rosa and Windsor passed bans with few exemptions on natural gas hookups to fuel appliances in most new homes. The city and the town were hit with lawsuits soon after.

Prominent Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher sued both Santa Rosa and Windsor while a separate local corporation, the Windsor-Jensen Land Co., challenged only the town.

The law firm hired by Gallaher specifically requested the state energy commission deny the applications of Santa Rosa and Windsor based on the litigation. The commission voted 5-0 to approve the natural gas bans anyway.

The bans, an incremental step to lower carbon emissions, have strong support from environmentalists. The bans are opposed by members of the local building community, as well as the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, which weighed in against the local bans in December.

Healdsburg, which does not appear to be facing a lawsuit, passed a less restrictive version that requires electric appliances for heating but allows natural gas stoves and fireplaces.

Both of the cases against Windsor were paused by a judge last month to give the parties time to negotiate settlements, none of which had been finalized by Friday, the last day of the judicial breather.

