Overnight Highway 101 lane closures coming to Petaluma

Eight weeks of overnight lane closures on a stretch of Highway 101 through Petaluma are set to begin Monday.

The closures are meant to allow Caltrans to remove trees to make way for soundwalls along the highway, according to a news release published by the city of Petaluma. The affected area is between Lakeville Street and Corona Road.

Closures will affect northbound traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and southbound vehicles from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. for the duration of the tree-removal work. On- and off-ramps near the affected area also may be closed to give crews room to work.

They’re part of the long-running Narrows project that eventually will add carpool lanes in both Highway 101 directions in southern Sonoma and northern Marin counties, allowing for three lanes of traffic to connect Windsor and Novato.

While Highway 101 is still prone to two-lane bottlenecks in Petaluma and northern Marin County, work to build out three lanes between the Petaluma River and the Sonoma-Marin County line was completed in late 2019.

