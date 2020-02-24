Subscribe

Overnight Highway 101 lane closures coming to Petaluma

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 23, 2020, 4:09PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Eight weeks of overnight lane closures on a stretch of Highway 101 through Petaluma are set to begin Monday.

The closures are meant to allow Caltrans to remove trees to make way for soundwalls along the highway, according to a news release published by the city of Petaluma. The affected area is between Lakeville Street and Corona Road.

Closures will affect northbound traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and southbound vehicles from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. for the duration of the tree-removal work. On- and off-ramps near the affected area also may be closed to give crews room to work.

They’re part of the long-running Narrows project that eventually will add carpool lanes in both Highway 101 directions in southern Sonoma and northern Marin counties, allowing for three lanes of traffic to connect Windsor and Novato.

While Highway 101 is still prone to two-lane bottlenecks in Petaluma and northern Marin County, work to build out three lanes between the Petaluma River and the Sonoma-Marin County line was completed in late 2019.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine