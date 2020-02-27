$123 million Santa Rosa homeless services and housing project up for key votes

An ambitious proposal to redevelop an entire downtown Santa Rosa block into shelter space and affordable apartments for hundreds of homeless people and low-income renters is coming up for city decisions this week and the next.

The Caritas Village project, a joint effort of Santa Rosa’s main homeless services provider and its most prominent affordable housing developer, would transform the block bordered by Morgan, Sixth, Seventh and A streets northwest of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall. The resulting low-income apartments, homeless services and shelter space each would among the largest of their kind in Sonoma County.

The roughly $123 million project by Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa and Burbank Housing is scheduled for public hearings with an unusually quick turnaround, coming before the Planning Commission on Thursday and the City Council on Tuesday. The redevelopment still would need to fully secure funding and receive additional approval from other city panels, with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in early 2021.

Approval of Caritas Village would further cement Catholic Charities as the dominant homeless services provider in Sonoma County while providing a sought-after influx of affordable housing for an area with a severe absence of such units.

Supporters describe the project as an unprecedented one-stop shop with unique potential to help the local homeless population.

“They can come to one place and get all the care they need,” said Jennielynn Holmes, chief programs officer for Catholic Charities. “And the quicker we get them access to that care, the quicker we resolve their homelessness.”

Coupling unconditional housing aid with health and social services has been implemented in other places in Sonoma County, including the former Palms Inn on Santa Rosa Avenue, which is home to more than 100 formerly homeless people, many of them military veterans. A similar model of supportive housing is envisioned at the Gold Coin Motel on Mendocino Avenue, a project of St. Vincent de Paul of Sonoma County.

But nothing exists on the scale of Caritas Village.

It would offer services at a cutting edge drop-in facility, replacing Catholic Charities’ current set-up in a re-purposed two-bedroom home. Besides shelter and transitional housing for up to 210 people — a combined capacity that rivals than Samuel L. Jones Hall, the largest homeless shelter in the county — the new $43 million service hub, Caritas Center, would include a doctor’s office and a minor medical care program specifically for homeless people after their discharge from local hospitals.

The existing facilities, including Catholic Charities’ shelter for families and offices in the century-old General Hospital building, would be demolished along with several other homes and structures on the property.

A massive $26 million community capital campaign for Caritas Center already has raised more than $21 million, according to Catholic Charities. Tax credits, public funds and other sources are eyed for the remaining chunk $17 million of the project.

The $80 million housing development will be built separately in two buildings costing about $40 million each, said Mark Krug, business development manager for Burbank Housing.

Burbank Housing has secured about $13 million and is looking optimistically at part of $1 billion in federal tax credits and about $37 million in disaster relief grants that will be made available due to the October 2017 firestorm, according to Krug.