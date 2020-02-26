Sonoma County house fire displaces couple, kills pet bird

A fire at a home just west of Santa Rosa killed a pet bird and rendered the home uninhabitable Tuesday night, the Sonoma County Fire District said.

The blaze started about 6:15 p.m. in the garage of a one-floor, two-bedroom home on the 4100 block of Concord Avenue off of South Wright Road, said Cyndi Foreman, a battalion chief and fire marshal with the Sonoma County Fire District. The married couple who lived there were able to escape, but their pet bird died in the fire.

The fire soon spread from the garage into the home. Firefighters were able to get it under control within about 20 minutes, Foreman said.

Half of the home suffered extensive fire damage, and the rest had heavy heat and smoke damage, Foreman said. Red Cross was called to assist the now displaced couple.

Officials aren’t sure what caused the fire, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

