Injured owl found during Maria fire returns to wild

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 27, 2020, 11:23AM

CAMARILLO — An injured owl found by firefighters containing a Southern California wildfire has been returned to the wild after rehabilitation.

The Ventura County Fire Department says the owl, named Ram by the fire crew, was released Wednesday evening.

Ram was spotted walking on ashy ground and appearing confused in the community of Somis during the Maria fire last November.

Firefighter Caleb Amico wrapped the owl in his fire-resistant jacket and it was turned over to wildlife rehabilitation experts who found it had smoke inhalation and a broken bone.

After months of recovery, it was lofted into sky outside Camarillo and flew off down a country road.

