SMART pinpoints opening date for Healdsburg with early sales tax renewal, grant funds

SMART could extend service to Healdsburg by 2024 if the sales tax extension on Tuesday’s ballot passes and the agency succeeds in securing outside grants, the commuter rail agency has told city officials, publicly identifying for the first time a target date for the system’s expansion north of Windsor.

The disclosure came in a Feb. 21 letter from Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit to Healdsburg that was part of staff report for the City Council in its review of a city-owned property and its potential uses. The council’s discussion, which includes exploring whether Healdsburg’s future SMART station might be built at 3 North St., is scheduled for Monday night.

“Should either of these state requests result in funding to construct SMART Healdsburg rail extension elements ... the proposed schedule would design, construct, test and launch service during the 2022-2024 time period,” reads the letter signed by Joanne Parker, SMART’s programming and grants manager to City Manager David Mickaelian. It was posted online Thursday night in a packet for Healdsburg council members.

SMART previously estimated the cost to extend the passenger rail line to Healdsburg at $194 million. The total — most of which would come from a mix of regional, state and federal grants — includes the station and reconstruction of a bridge over the Russian River, plus several new trains and a rail yard in northern Sonoma County for storage and maintenance needs.

SMART board members and top administrators have long denied that a target date existed for the start of service in Healdsburg and declined to say when they aimed to expand the system north from Windsor, where the train is on track to arrive by late 2021. Their reasoning over the past year has been that the agency did not want to make public any date without first securing the money needed for the project.

“We’ve been hesitant to put a year out there, because it’s contingent on this grant and that grant. There’s a lot of ifs,” said Novato Councilman Eric Lucan, who serves as SMART’s board chairman. “But the board policy has always been Larkspur to Cloverdale. So staff is constantly working and pursuing every grant and turning over every rock ... and the direction from the board is to go to Cloverdale tomorrow.”

The disclosure comes just days before the most pivotal election for SMART since it was approved by voters in Sonoma and Marin counties in 2008. The agency and its backers are seeking support for a 30-year extension of the quarter-cent sales tax that largely funds operations.

The pitch to residents in the north county has been complicated, however, by the agency’s reluctance to state when it expected to extend service 5 miles north to Healdsburg, and then the next 17 miles to Cloverdale. But the unexpected release could help garner votes for Measure I, acknowledged Healdsburg Councilman Joe Naujokas, a member of the SMART board.

“There are people who tell me, ‘I support the train, but it may never get here, or at least not in my lifetime,’ and ‘The agency needs to show that it’s still willing to get here,’” he said. “So yeah, I think it could.”

The three city councils in northern Sonoma County — Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale — each have unanimously endorsed the sales tax renewal. All five of Sonoma County’s supervisors have also done so individually, as have the majority of Marin County’s board of supervisors.