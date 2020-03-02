Subscribe

The Healdsburg School cancels classes amid confirmed coronavirus contact

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 2, 2020, 10:59AM
Updated 50 minutes ago

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services


For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

_____

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

The private Healdsburg School canceled classes Monday as a precautionary measure after someone in the school community came in contact with a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus, school officials said.

The independent preparatory campus for grades K-8 has about 200 students, said Andy Davies, the top administrator. She did not specify how long the campus would be closed but did not expect it to be an extended period.

It is the first reported school closure in Sonoma County tied to concerns about the coronavirus.

Davies declined to specify if it was a staff member or a parent of a student who had come into contact with a coronavirus patient.

“No one in our community has it, that’s important to state,” she said. “We took a very cautious step because the health and wellness of community is our first priority.”

School officials learned late Sunday night about the community member’s contact with a person diagnosed with coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, which has infected almost 89,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000.

The campus contacted families early Monday after administrators reached out on Sunday to Sonoma County’s Department of Health Services for instructions on how to proceed. School officials did not get a response, so they decided to cancel classes Monday, Davies said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

