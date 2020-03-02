Julia Roberts buys San Francisco Victorian for $8.3 million

Julia Roberts is spending big in San Francisco. A trust tied to the Oscar-winning actress has paid $8.3 million for a century-old Victorian Revival-style home in the city's Presidio Heights neighborhood, records show.

The trust is the same one that has purchased most of her country-spanning collection of real estate, including a scenic ranch in Malibu's Point Dume and a West Village co-op in New York City.

This one offers a much different feel, drawing the eye with a shingled exterior and partial slate roof. Inside, five levels of living spaces have five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 6,200 square feet.

Elegant in style, the interiors brim with custom moldings, coffered ceilings, paneled walls and bay windows. Fireplaces anchor the living room, dining area and a pair of lounges, and the chef's kitchen adds splashes of marble and vibrant shades of olive green.

Other highlights include an office, bonus room, wet bar and wood-paneled wine cellar. Multiple balconies hang off the home, taking in views of the San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge. Out back, a tiered patio features landscaping and a dining area.

The property first listed last summer for $10.25 million before a September price cut brought the tag down to $9.65 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Caroline Kahn Werboff of Sotheby's International Realty held the listing. Nina Hatvany of Compass represented the buyer.

Roberts, 52, won an Academy Award for "Erin Brockovich" and received nominations for "Steel Magnolias," "Pretty Woman" and "August: Osage County." More recently, the Georgia native starred in "Wonder," "Ben Is Back" and "Homecoming," which she also executive produced.

She made another big splash in 2016, selling her oceanfront estate in Hawaii for $16.2 million.