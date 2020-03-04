Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino county voters back Sanders

Voters in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties were “feeling the Bern” in early returns as they backed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over invigorated former Vice President Joe Biden in the California primary, one of 14 state elections on Super Tuesday.

Sonoma County had Sanders with 27% of the vote with early mail-in ballots counted, ahead of Biden with 12%. Democrat Michael Bloomberg had 21%.

In Mendocino County, Sanders had 42% of the vote, swamping Biden with 9% and topping Bloomberg with 13% with mail-in ballots counted. In Lake County, Sanders and Bloomberg each had 23% while Biden trailed with 15% with mail-in ballots counted.

Statewide, the self-described democratic socialist Sanders led with 29%, topping Biden, with 17% of the vote, and Bloomberg, with 19%.

Biden came into Super Tuesday with momentum from his big win in South Carolina on Saturday, followed by endorsements from Democrats Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke, all dropouts from the once crowded race.

Theresa Pisani of Camp Meeker said she voted for Sanders — as she did four years ago — because he took no campaign funds from major donors and was beholden to no special interests.

“He’s real. He’s for the people,” she said. “He’s the one who’s bringing the young people out to the polls. They want change; they want progress.”

Dee Woicicki of Occidental said she cast a ballot for Biden because he made a good vice president under Barack Obama for eight years. “I think he makes the most sense,” she said. “He’s a moderate. He would do a great job.”

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, whose district covers the North Coast, said he knew Sanders had strong support in the dark blue region. “It looks like a two-person race now,” Huffman said, expressing admiration for the strength of Biden’s Super Tuesday rebound.