4 Democratic state lawmakers representing Sonoma County hold early leads

Four Democratic state lawmakers who represent parts of Sonoma County held strong leads in early returns Tuesday night in the primary election.

Assemblyman Jim Wood of Santa Rosa had 69% of the early vote, well ahead of Republican challenger Charlotte Svolos of Crescent City, with 30%, in the 2nd Assembly District. Under California’s primary voting system, the top two voter-getters, regardless of party affiliation, face off in the November general election.

Wood, seeking his fourth term, is a former Healdsburg city councilman and mayor who was elected to the Legislature in 2014. The district he represents extends from Oakmont to the Oregon border.

Assemblyman Marc Levine of San Rafael was well ahead of three challengers with 54% of the vote in the 10th Assembly District.

Levine, who is seeking his fifth term, faces two other Democrats, Veronica Jacobi of Santa Rosa and Ted Cabral of Petaluma, along with Republican Ron Sondergaard of Sebastopol.

Jacobi, a former Santa Rosa city councilwoman, had 15% of the vote, while Cabral had 3% and Sondergaard 26%.

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry of Winters had the lead with 56% of the vote in the 4th Assembly District.

Her challengers are Democrat Sophia Racke with 11% and Republican Matthew Nelson with 33%.

State Sen. Bill Dodd of Napa ran unopposed and will appear on the November general election ballot, possibly facing a write-in candidate. Dodd won his 3rd District Senate seat in 2016 with 58% of the vote.