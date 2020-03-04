Subscribe

Santa Rosa police searching for masked man who robbed Santa Rosa convenience store

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 3, 2020, 4:02PM
Updated 12 minutes ago

Santa Rosa officers searched Tuesday for a masked man who may have been armed during a robbery at a southwest Santa Rosa convenience store earlier that day, police said.

Police were notified of the robbery at the Sam’s Market in the 2700 block of Stony Point Road at about 8:10 a.m.

Officers learned a man wearing a black ski mask and dark-colored clothing had entered the store, walked toward the front counter and acted like he had a weapon in his waistband underneath his jacket, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect demanded cash from the register and a store clerk complied. He then fled north on a mountain bike.

Officers searched for the man but did not find him. Police did not disclose how much money was taken from the store.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Santa Rosa Officer Julio Del Angel at (707) 543-3600.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

