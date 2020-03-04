WASHINGTON — Facing growing pressure to demonstrate that it is moving aggressively to combat the spreading coronavirus that has claimed at least nine lives in the United States, the Trump administration vowed late Tuesday that any American can now be tested for the virus if a doctor deems it necessary.

"When I talked to some state officials, there was a sense that the tests would not be administered to people that were mildly symptomatic," Vice President Mike Pence told reporters in an off-camera White House briefing. "We're issuing clear guidance that subject to doctors' orders, any American can be tested."

Pence's comments perplexed some public health officials, as physicians already have discretion to order testing. The announcement also raised questions about whether the government can rapidly accelerate the production of testing kits, as well as how much patients will ultimately have to pay for getting tested.

The White House's scramble to reassure citizens, calm financial markets and catch up with the deepening outbreak came as the deadly virus continued its spread in the nation Tuesday.

Washington state, where all the deaths have occurred, confirmed three additional fatalities, bringing the total to nine. The previously unreported deaths were former residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a nursing home facility that has emerged as the epicenter of the outbreak in the city northeast of Seattle.

Two of the deaths occurred on Feb. 26 and another happened Monday, county health officials said in a news release. One victim was an 80-year-old woman who died at her family home. Another was a 54-year-old man who died at the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, two days after he was admitted directly from the nursing home, according to the hospital. The third patient, a woman in her 70s, died at the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, officials said.

Meanwhile, North Carolina reported its first coronavirus case Tuesday, bringing the total to 14 states. In a statement, Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, identified the person only as someone from Wake County who "traveled to the State of Washington and was exposed at a long-term care facility where there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak."

Cooper described the North Carolina infection as "an isolated case" and said the person is "doing well" while quarantined at home.

New York disclosed on Tuesday its second confirmed case. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, described the patient as a man in his 50s from Westchester County, who had no recent history of foreign travel. Cuomo said the man had gone to Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville before being transferred to a hospital in Manhattan.

Health officials in Santa Clara County, California, also announced two new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing that county's total to 11.

As state and local officials grappled with the rising tide of confirmed cases, anger mounted in the nation's capital over the Trump administration's response.

Democratic senators confronted Pence and other top officials Tuesday afternoon on Capitol Hill, voicing frustration about whether the government is acting aggressively enough to contain the coronavirus.

Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell of Washington state led the questioning at the closed-door lunch, demanding to know when more test kits would become available.

"People are calling their doctors, and they're not being able to get a test," Cantwell said after the lunch. "So let's get crisper and clearer about what the process is for people to get testing and when the availability of those tests will be there for them."