Roseland Village housing development mired in legal dispute

A 175-apartment complex planned for Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood remains mired in a legal challenge lodged by a nearby property owner and caught in the turnover at the top of the county’s main housing agency.

The 7½-acre Sebastopol Road site owned by the Sonoma County Community Development Commission has not seen much tangible progress since the City Council approved the project in June. Plans call for 100 market-rate apartments, 75 additional units for low-income tenants, retail space, a public plaza and a civic building that will include space for the Roseland library.

The $65 million-plus development, which has been in the works for more than a decade, is designed to create a clearer civic and commercial heart along with more housing in a growing part of southwest Santa Rosa.

The council’s vote to proceed came over an appeal from a neighboring property owner, John Paulsen, who owns Roseland Village Shopping Center. He is concerned the design of the new housing development will eliminate shared parking spaces and an existing path for trucks used to deliver supplies behind his center, which houses Camacho Market, Taqueria El Farolito and a party supply store, among other shops.

Paulsen, a Roseland native who now lives in Healdsburg, sued in Sonoma County Superior Court to block the development nearly a year ago. He cited a 1956 agreement between his father and the late developer Hugh Codding that he said should bar current plans. A judge has yet to rule on the case.

The new housing project’s layout could ruin Paulsen’s business, said his attorney Robert Nellesen, who also took issue with developers’ plans to build the market-rate housing before new homes for low-income residents.

“John can’t afford to lose his tenants,” Nellesen said, “and he will, if they can’t get their deliveries and patrons won’t come and park there.”

The city already has agreed to allow the market- rate and affordable units separately, said Ali Gaylord, North Bay director of housing development for MidPen Housing, a Foster City nonprofit housing developer tapped by the county to oversee the project.

Gaylord said the 1956 agreement doesn’t require a specific path for on-site traffic and noted that plans call for a drivable path between the housing project’s parking spaces and the existing Roseland Village parking lot.

“Suing somebody doesn’t get affordable housing built faster,” Gaylord said.

No settlement negotiations have taken place, and it could take up to a year to resolve the case, Nellesen said.

“It’s not going to be over until there’s absolutely no legal resolution possible,” he said.

Ben Wickham, the outgoing affordable housing director at the Community Development Commission, is set to leave the commission in the coming weeks for a job with local affordable housing developer Burbank Housing — the latest departure in a wave of turnover at the top of the county’s chief housing and homelessness agency.

It has had two top officials leave in the past year, with the most recent, Geoffrey Ross, apparently forced to resign in January amid the homelessness crisis on the Joe Rodota Trail.

Wickham’s departure further muddies the waters about the development’s path forward.