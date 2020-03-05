Second case of coronavirus confirmed among Sonoma County Princess Cruises passengers

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Questions or concerns can be directed to the County of Sonoma Public Health Division, Disease Control Unit at (707) 565-4567 .

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus .

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

A second Sonoma County resident who traveled on a Princess Cruises voyage from San Francisco to Mexico in February has been sickened by the coronavirus, county public health officials said Thursday.

An official test confirmed the person has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus afflicting nearly 98,000 people in at least 81 countries.

That person, as well as another local resident being treated with a confirmed case, are in isolation rooms at a local hospital. A third person in the county who has tested positive for the virus has no symptoms and remains in isolation.

A Grand Princess ship manifest provided to the county listed 78 Sonoma County residents on the cruise which embarked Feb. 11 and returned Feb. 21. Public health officials said they would be contacting all of those passengers.

A passenger on that voyage from Rocklin in Placer County died Wednesday after developing a serious illness from the coronavirus, becoming the first person in California to die of the disease.

The 14-day window of risk for people exposed the virus on that February trip on the Grand Princess ends Friday night, according to the health department.

“If passengers have not exhibited symptoms by then, they will be considered no at risk from the cruise ship exposure,” according to a statement from the count health department.

Anyone with questions about the coronavirus in Sonoma County can call 211 or visit http://SoCoEmergency.org.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.