Sonoma County man dies of ‘medical emergency’ in jail booking area

A man died at the Sonoma County Jail early Saturday after experiencing an unspecified medical emergency inside the facility’s booking area.

The man, a 59-year-old Sonoma County resident, was arrested by two Rohnert Park officers the night before on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation, authorities said.

He was undergoing medical screening by correctional staff before being booked into the jail when he experienced the emergency, prompting employees to start CPR and call an ambulance, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik said. Marincik could not elaborate on the nature of the man’s medical emergency, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at the facility at about 12:30 a.m. and the Santa Rosa Police Department was called to investigate the in-custody death as part of a protocol for critical incidents involving Sonoma County law enforcement.

“The basic goal comes down to finding out what happened, just establishing a timeline not only for after he was arrested but what occurred before,” Marincik said.

The man’s death came about two hours after Rohnert Park police were notified of a 10:30 p.m. report of a suspicious person at the Las Casitas De Sonoma Mobile Home Park, on Bridgit Drive, Marincik said.

Two officers responded to the call and took the man into custody. Marincik provided few details about the arrest, saying investigators were still gathering information about the incident as of Saturday morning and had not yet interviewed the officers involved. They also needed to review body worn camera footage captured during the arrest.

“At this point, we don’t believe that anything, other than placing into handcuffs, that any other force was used,” Marincik said of the preliminary investigation.

The officers then went to the Rohnert Park police station and, after a brief period of time, one of the officers drove the man to the jail. The man was in the process of being medically evaluated but was not yet booked into the jail when he had the emergency, Marincik said.

The medical screening typically takes a few minutes and includes a physical evaluation of the arrestee, as well as taking their vital signs and asking questions about their medical history, Marincik added.

Marincik did not know whether the man complained of any pain or injuries between the time of his arrest and when he arrived to the jail. As part of the department’s investigation, detectives will also review surveillance footage from the jail, he said.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office once it’s completed. Prosecutors will then determine whether criminal charges are warranted in the man’s death, Marincik said.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy of the man. His name was not released Saturday pending next of kin notification.

