Sonoma County braces for potential spread of coronavirus among homeless

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

Hand sanitizer was in high demand Tuesday at Catholic Charities’ drop-in shelter for homeless people in downtown Santa Rosa, where Zach Jasoni of Rohnert Park was among those stopping by for services.

Jasoni, 40, is about to start a live-in program in Cotati for people battling substance abuse and mental health problems, a program he hopes will lead to stable housing. He’s wary about being around sick people while he tries to avoid the new coronavirus, the global pandemic that has homeless people like him and service providers such as Catholic Charities taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It sounds dangerous,” Jasoni said. “A lot of people are scared of it.”

Federal, state and local officials are bracing for the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus that has infected more than 125,000 people and killed more than 4,500, including more than 150 cases and four deaths in California. Authorities are giving additional attention to the homeless population, which because of its demographic makeup is uniquely vulnerable to the transmission of the virus and health impacts of COVID-19.

Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, the largest homeless services provider in Sonoma County, has started implementing protocols to reduce the chances of an outbreak and reviewing recommended practices from state and local governments, said Jennielynn Holmes, chief programs officer for Catholic Charities.

“Sometimes, typical precautionary measures don’t work with this population, especially with encampments,” Holmes said. “You look at things like self-isolating in your home — well, these individuals don’t have a home.”

Though many people infected with the new coronavirus experience relatively mild symptoms, COVID-19’s mortality rate is believed to be at least 1%, or at least 10 times that of the seasonal flu. It is expected to take at least a year before scientists are able to create a safe and effective vaccine, according to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who recently testified before Congress. Some forecasts have put potential death tolls in the hundreds of thousands or even, in a worst-case scenario in which half the U.S. is infected, more than 1 million American deaths, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus that was first identified in Wuhan, China, often manifests itself as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. Most cases are mild or moderate, but people who are elderly and who have underlying health conditions are at risk of more serious health conditions.

That demographic overlaps much of the local homeless population, nearly a quarter of whom reported chronic health problems and about 15% of whom were 55 or older in 2019, the last year for which local data is available.

For more than 200 people on any given night in Sonoma County, “home” might be Samuel L. Jones Hall, the county’s largest homeless shelter, operated in Santa Rosa by Catholic Charities. Nobody has been turned away from Sam Jones for displaying COVID-19 symptoms, Holmes said.

Holmes said entry screening that typically looks for signs of diseases such as tuberculosis has been updated to include symptoms of COVID-19. Staff have tried to educate shelter residents on precautionary measures to avoid bringing coronavirus into Sam Jones.