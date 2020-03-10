Driver apologized before sentence in crash that killed Bodega Bay scientist

The driver who caused the 2018 six-car crash that killed a distinguished local marine scientist will not spend a day behind bars after he pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and apologized to the victim’s family before his sentencing last week.

Javier Rodriguez-Lopez, 21 of Pittsburg, faced up to one year in Sonoma County Jail for causing an early-morning crash in Petaluma on April 24, 2018, that took the life of Susan Williams, 66, a prominent researcher at UC Davis Bodega Marine Laboratory.

Rodriguez-Lopez, then 19, fell asleep while driving to work with his father in a Chevrolet Silverado, which crossed over the double yellow along Lakeville Highway near South McDowell Boulevard and collided head-on with the Toyota Prius driven by Williams. She was driving from her Bodega Bay home to teach a class at UC Davis.

Rodriguez-Lopez, who did not have a license at the time of the crash, told investigators he was up until 1 a.m. the night before, was fatigued and did not remember the moments before impact. His Santa Rosa attorney, Andrew Martinez, said Rodriguez-Lopez was only driving because his father, who also was tired, asked him to.

Rodriguez-Lopez was sentenced Friday to one month in county jail, three years probation, and 200 hours of community service either related to marine sciences education or addressing young drivers in high schools about the dangers of driving while tired and fatigued. He’ll spend that month working on county projects through a jail work-release program instead of being incarcerated, according to Martinez.

“Basically, he was saying, ‘This was an accident, and I never thought that by trying to help my dad out like I was that I would fall asleep and cause this kind of an incident,’” Martinez said of Rodriguez-Lopez’s pre-sentencing message.

Williams’ relatives could not be reached for comment Monday about the resolution in the case. Their requests for jail time for Rodriguez-Lopez ranged from one day to one year, according to Sonoma County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell.

They also asked for him to pay restitution and be placed on probation, Staebell said in an email.

Prosecutors did not ask for a specific jail sentence but requested that Rodriguez-Lopez “serve some time in jail,” Staebell said, who noted that Rodriguez-Lopez’s criminal history was “very minimal” prior to the crash.

“This defendant simply fell asleep behind the wheel while driving to work,” Staebell said. “He was extremely remorseful, and pleaded guilty to all charges at an early stage of the proceedings.”

The sentence was handed down by Sonoma County Commissioner Troye Shaffer, who addressed Rodriguez-Lopez in court on Friday.

“Our young people are often told about the dangers of drinking and driving or texting and driving, but they are often not informed that being too tired is also an appropriate reason to pull over,” she said, according to the District Attorney’s Office. “Given your experience which resulted in this traffic loss of life I think you are in a good position to relay that message.”

Martinez said Rodriguez-Lopez experienced “pretty severe depression” after the crash and said he thought the sentence was fair.

“It’s hard to call it an accident, because he did fall asleep and he shouldn’t have,” Martinez said. “But unfortunately in life, these kinds of things happen, and the tragedy that comes out of it is a really hard part to understand.”