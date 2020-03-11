Subscribe

CHP officer stops traffic to save turkey running on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 11, 2020, 11:43AM
A CHP officer briefly stopped traffic on Tuesday morning to direct a wild turkey wandering on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, according to a CHP-Santa Rosa Facebook post.

After the CHP received a call about the bird, Officer Jose Chavez stopped traffic to guide the turkey off the northbound lanes of the highway near Mendocino Avenue.

"Sometimes drivers get frustrated when an officer starts a traffic break by driving back and forth across the lanes of traffic with emergency lights on," the Facebook post read. "We run traffic breaks everyday if there’s a call of a hazard in the roadway. It’s the safest way to stop traffic temporarily while we clear the road."

