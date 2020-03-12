Quarantine grandma? California families scramble as coronavirus hits

In California’s 14 million households, however, the crisis has translated into billions of contingency plans and choices, superimposed overnight on the already complex calculus of work and family. What happens when social distancing means you don’t have child care? What if your germ-carrying preschoolers suddenly pose a lethal threat to their elderly grandparents?

What happens to your teenagers’ future if their education is seriously disrupted? How protected are we if schools cancel class but kids then disperse to malls and movie theaters and bounce houses?

At the micro level, far from the press conferences and epidemiological statistics, the long-term implications were starting to set in this week, and not just because Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive. (“Well, now. What to do next?” Hanks tweeted.)

“I don’t know how other people are doing it,” said Park, the Elk Grove working mother. “When they have to pay for daycare and people who have their kids in after-school care — I don’t know what you do.”

For the 40-year-old marketing manager and many in her crowd, the epidemic has been nothing but mounting complication. Getting her 9-year-old son Brysen to his grandma’s house has become a two-hour chore, daily. She worries her 12-year-old daughter, Cheilin, who is in 7th grade, is missing crucial instruction. The district, she says, didn’t send schoolwork home to parents because the cancelation was treated as an early spring break. Junior prom, she said, has been canceled, crushing her friends’ teenagers.

But her family has had to improvise, she said, ever since a student tested positive for the virus at the Elk Grove Unified School District, Northern California’s largest. “I guess I feel like the district is overreacting,” Park said. “I think they should just close down the school that was affected — have a cleaning crew go through and disinfect everything. I understand it’s new and it’s kinda scary but they handled it very poorly. The communication was poor.”

Other Californians viewed the virus with far more caution.

“I don’t even want to risk it,” said Lewis, as the L.A. mother of two packed her children off with her mom to the far reaches of Northern California. Her youngest daughter, she said, had spent 10 days in the hospital for respiratory issues when she was younger. Her mother, a retired public health nurse, can’t risk getting sick because she is allergic to antibiotics. Her school district, Los Angeles Unified, is massive.

“My husband is out of the country and I’m working full-time,” said Lewis, who works in the television industry. “I feel like we want to be ahead of the curve and not behind it. You want to get your kid out of LAUSD before there is a case.”

Cescatti is in the same camp. She’s essentially pulling up the welcome mat and putting a do not disturb sign on her door after talking with family members in Italy. Out went all nonessential socializing, including her father-in-law’s 82rd birthday this weekend.

“We’d rather celebrate his birthday later when it’s safe to get together,” Cescatti said. “I’m toeing the line over here and I’m saying no because I don’t know who I’ve been exposed to in the last few weeks. So we don’t want to expose them.”

Cescatti, who consults and teaches communications classes to parents, has canceled a class, moved one workshop online so far and realizes she probably won’t be attending an important conference in April.