With a boost from commercial labs, Sonoma County broadens patient testing for coronavirus

With the help of national commercial laboratories, medical staff at health centers, hospitals and medical groups across Sonoma County on Thursday joined the regional battle against coronavirus.

In Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Petaluma, long-awaited test kits arrived so medical teams can complement the aggressive, random testing county health officials began and intend to expand to five designated hospitals, clinics and urgent care centers. With test kits more readily available, local health officials are now letting doctors use their judgment in deciding who gets tested for coronavirus.

The intent of the testing is to determine if COVID-19 has infected anybody through transmission in the community, a viral escalation known as “community spread.”

The county’s interim health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, said there were no positive cases Thursday among 45 people tested, as part of the county’s ramped up testing effort, and no confirmed cases since local officials began testing Saturday. The three people hospitalized here, who each contracted the infectious disease on a pair of virus-stricken cruise ships in late February, remain the county’s only coronavirus patients.

“If we just get one (positive) case, we know we have it in the community,” Mase said of the broader, ongoing “enhanced surveillance” testing program.

Doctors at Healdsburg Physicians Group on Thursday received delivery of their first 20 coronavirus test kits from Quest Diagnostics and expected 20 more kits Friday. Meanwhile, Healdsburg District Hospital is expected to receive 50 kits Friday from another commercial laboratory, ARUP Laboratories.

The arrival of virus testing kits from commercial labs Quest, LabCorp and ARUP is starting to relieve some of the pent-up demand among local residents who for weeks have wondered whether their flu-like symptoms could mean they have the new coronavirus. The national labs are required to report any positive tests to county health officials.

Health care providers are asking county residents to stay calm and avoid simply showing up at local clinics, hospital emergency departments, doctors’ offices and urgent care centers wanting to be tested for the virus, without first calling their respective doctor for guidance and a determination if they indeed need a test.

“We don’t want people just showing up and causing alarm and potentially infecting others,” said Gina Fabiano, a Healdsburg District Hospital spokeswoman. “We want them to call ahead, so we can prepare to meet them at the door so we can mitigate the potential spread of the virus.”

Representatives of Quest and LabCorp also said people should not go to local laboratory locations asking to be tested.

“This specific test (specimen) can only be drawn by a health care provider,” said Rachel Carr, a Quest spokeswoman. “Once the health care provider pulls this test, it’s sent to our high complexity lab in San Juan Capistrano, California.”

LabCorp said the turnaround time to provide test results is typically three to four days. By comparison, county health officials said the local public health lab can produce results in 24 hours.

Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer for St. Joseph Health, which operates Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, said he understands there is a lot of anxiety in the community about the global pandemic of coronavirus. He said it’s been challenging dealing with patient demands and virus assessment, particularly when there has been very little testing capacity locally.