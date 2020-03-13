Subscribe

Sonoma County schools looking to public health officials on any decision to close

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 13, 2020, 1:42PM
Updated 1 minute ago

School districts across Sonoma County remained in a holding pattern Friday, awaiting word from the county Department of Health Services on whether they should stay closed after spring break for most next week as a safeguard against community spread of the coronavirus.

The Sonoma County Office of Education has been the liaison for the area’s 40 school districts and county public health division, and so far every local district has deferred any decision and stopped short of a precautionary shutdown.

However, many of the largest districts in the state have authorized closures, including San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and Los Angeles.

Sonoma County school administrators and staff are capitalizing on the spring break window to craft lessons students and teachers could use to sustain remote instruction, in the event students are told to stay home, said Jamie Hansen, spokeswoman for SCOE.

Public middle and high schools in Santa Rosa, the largest district in the county, operated under a minimum day schedule Friday so teachers could start planning for distance learning.

“SCOE cannot tell a school district when to close,” Hansen said. “Each school district is autonomous to make the decision, but in this case it’s the public health office since they’re the experts in mitigating spread.”

The California Department of Health guidelines currently require a closure if a student or staff member tests positive for the virus. With President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency Friday afternoon to marshal resources and scale capacities, new mandates may be coming for local schools.

“We are anticipating this could change and told there may be new guidance coming out form the state on this,” Hansen said. “We are basically trying to help school districts prepare and consider that they may have to extend their spring break.”

Area administrators have been wary of quickly closing since public schools are considered essential services in California, and provide childcare and meals, she said. Roughly 31,320 students, or more than 45%, qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

