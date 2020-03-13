Subscribe

Sonoma County’s health officer orders cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 13, 2020, 4:17PM
March 13, 2020, 4:17PM

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Sonoma County’s interim health officer on Friday ordered the cancellation of all gatherings countywide of 250 individuals or more to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The order is based on scientific evidence showing such action is among the most effective steps to slow the spread of a pandemic and the daily increase in cases of COVID-19 worldwide, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s interim health officer, said in a statement.

As of Friday afternoon, there are still no known confirmed cases in Sonoma County of people getting infected with the virus via transmission in the community. The county’s three cases involve people who were diagnosed after being passengers on a pair of virus-stricken Princess Cruises’ ships.

The local order will remain in effect until rescinded by Mase. Her directive is an accordance with similar public health guidance for California that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

County health officials said the order also calls for limiting the size of gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for contracting coronavirus, such as people in retirement and assisted-living centers, developmental homes and support groups for people with health conditions, to no more than groups of 10 people. Exceptions can be made for family gatherings, officials said.

Health officials also called for the postponement or cancellation of smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow “social distancing” of at least six feet of personal space per person.

“This includes gatherings in crowded auditoriums, rooms or other venues,” local health officials said.

The order does not apply to activities such as attendance at school, work, courthouses, detention and correctional sites, and other groups performing essential services.

“Implementing these strategies that create social distance and reduce the close contact of people not regularly together, including limiting gatherings, has proven effective in prior pandemics at delaying rates of transmission and reducing illness from communicable disease,” Mase said in the statement.

