Sonoma County library branches close through March 31

Sonoma County libraries closed to the public Saturday and won’t reopen until April at the earliest, another closure to help curtail the potential spread of coronavirus in the community.

All 15 county library branches will be off-limits to members through March 31. The shutdown, which could be extended, will provide library officials time to consider next steps and await guidance from the county health department, library officials said in a statement Saturday.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond said. “It comes after a week of increasingly strict notices and (public health) advisories.”

Among the advisories from the county’s Department of Health Services was its directive to forbid public gatherings of more than 10 people, unless participants can practice social distancing of at least 6 feet per person.

“This guideline is simply impossible to monitor and enforce in our well-loved and well-used public places,” Hammond said. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of county and state officials, and will reopen as soon as we are told that it is safe to do so.”

The closure does not apply to library workers, who will continue to work behind closed doors.

“If it becomes necessary to suspend all operations,” Hammond said, “we will make a prudent decision at that time.”

Exercising an abundance of caution, library officials also made the decision to close and lock book drops outside or on the exterior of branches. Patrons are encouraged “to hold on to and enjoy loaned items,” according to the statement.

Those with overdue books may put their minds at ease: Due dates will be extended on all materials.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88.