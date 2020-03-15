Subscribe

As number of confirmed cases reaches 29, Contra Costa County bans gatherings of 100 or more for March

JIM HARRINGTON, ANNIE SCIACCA, MERCURY NEWS
March 15, 2020, 8:55AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 29 on Saturday, Contra County County is temporarily banning mass gatherings, both public and private, of 100 or more people due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The ban, which was issued on the morning of March 14 by Contra Costa Health Services, is effective at 12 a.m. Sunday and will run through the end of March.

“We recognize this order is a departure from way most of us live our lives,” said Contra Costa Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli. “The health department would not ask you to make these changes if they were not very important.”

The decision comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area is rising. The number of confirmed cases in Contra Costa County jumped from 25 to 29 Saturday, and Tzvieli said health workers expect to see more cases confirmed as commercial testing for the virus has become available locally.

“This order is based on evidence of increasing transmission of COVID-19 within Contra Costa County, scientific evidence regarding effective approaches to slow transmission of communicable diseases generally and COVID-19 specifically, and best practices as currently known and available to protect the public from avoidable risks of serious illness or death resulting from exposure to COVID-19,” the order reads.

This ban is likely to have a big impact on everything from theaters and clubs to churches and other places of worship, many of which have already had to make adjustments because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, the rule does not apply to “normal operations at airports or other spaces where person may be in transit; office environments; medical offices, hospitals or clinics; classrooms; or congregate living situations, including dormitories and homeless encampments.”

The order points out four specific reasons why it’s important to ban mass gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus:

1) Mass gatherings draw people from a broad geographic area.

2) Large numbers of people are in close proximity for a prolonged period of time.

3) It’s difficult to trace exposures at large events.

4) Difficult to ensure that people follow proper hygiene/social distancing practices.

Other counties and cities have issued similar decrees to try and protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

San Francisco, for one example, has just recently banned all gatherings of 100 or more people until April 30.

Tzvieli, at a news conference Saturday, pointed out that Contra Costa has the second-highest rate of confirmed cases, behind Santa Clara.

“We need to take steps to keep our community healthy and safe,” he said. “Because COVID-19 is new, humans have no immunity to it, and there is no vaccine.”

While the legal mandate is to ban gatherings of more than 100 people, Tzvieli said he and other doctors are encouraging no gathering of any size, especially for people who have increased risk levels such as old age, heart and lung disease, cancer, diabetes or hypertension.

Candace Andersen, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, said the board is “supportive” of the health officer’s decision to issue the ban, and will be supportive if the health department needs to extend it.

“By slowing its spread through responsible social distancing, we can anticipate a much better response,” Andersen said.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Posts containing disinformation will be removed
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine