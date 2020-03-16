Subscribe

Sonoma County Superior Court begins partial closure due to coronavirus

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 16, 2020, 12:39PM
The coronavirus pandemic forced the partial closure of the Sonoma County Superior Court Monday, when court officials announced court staff will hear only critical cases and discontinue any non-essential functions until early next month.

Sonoma County Presiding Judge Bradford DeMeo made the decision to reduce the court’s operations until April 3 in agreement with the court’ executive committee and executive director, according to a news release Monday.

The closure came one day after Sonoma County health officials announced the second confirmed case of community spread of the respiratory disease in the county. Three prior cases of the virus involved patients who traveled internationally aboard cruise ships.

The courthouse will prioritize both felony and misdemeanor cases involving people who are in-custody at the Sonoma County Jail and who do not want to delay their case, according to a letter signed by DeMeo and sent to local attorneys Sunday afternoon.

Only three departments at the Sonoma County Superior Court, and one courtroom at the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center, will remain open for those cases, the letter said.

The Civil and Family Courthouse and Empire Annex, both located on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa, will be closed to the public, the news release said.

Reviews of emergency domestic violence protective orders, civil harassment orders and foreclosure injunctions will continue, while all other civil and family law cases will be delayed for 60 days, DeMeo’s message said.

“If you do not have an in-custody matter, or a time-not waived matter, you are not required to come to court and we would encourage you to stay home and remain well,” DeMeo said in the letter.

