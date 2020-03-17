Sonoma County transit agencies reducing service amid coronavirus spread

The region’s transit operators are racing to adapt their schedules to maintain service as Sonoma County residents prepare for a looming shelter-in-place order late Tuesday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Santa Rosa CityBus switched Tuesday morning to the system’s weekend schedule indefinitely. The change cuts four of the city bus service’s 16 routes.

Meanwhile, SMART on Monday announced suspension of all weekend service through at least April 5.

The North Bay’s commuter rail agency, however, plans to leave its weekday schedule — 19 routes north and southbound from Larkspur to north of Santa Rosa — untouched despite a considerable drop-off in ridership.

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit carried an all-time high of 3,256 paid passengers on Feb. 27, according to Julia Gonzalez, SMART’s spokeswoman. Just two weeks later, as fears mounted and the county braced for spread of the virus, weekday ridership declined by 30%, and fell to just 293 passengers each day this past weekend.

“This is having an impact on ridership, for sure, and we expect it to have an even greater impact,” Gonzalez said Monday. “But we need to be here to provide services to the community, and the plenty of people who rely on it.”

Golden Gate Transit, which operates bus and ferry services, has canceled several routes until further notice. Two bus routes between Sonoma and Marin counties will run less frequently during commute hours. San Francisco-bound ferry service at the end of SMART’s line in Larkspur has also been reduced.

Commercial airlines have not reduced service at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. But the ripple effects from the pandemic have caused passenger traffic to drop significantly this month, said Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout.

Planes are taking off at 25% to 70% full, compared to counts that frequently hit 80%-to-90% under normal circumstances, he said. So far, it’s yet to result in cancellation of any flights, but if passenger totals hover around 50% for an extended period of time, it could lead to long-term budget issues that trigger airport layoffs and a reduction of services.

“Right now, the airlines are playing it day-by-day. Nothing’s 100% full and nothing’s empty.” Stout said. “Eventually, it will be an issue, and it’s that open-ended part where it’s the issue. A month or two, we can probably make it work, and at three-to-four months we’ll have to start making decisions. If it becomes six months, it’s going to be drastic and all bets are off.”

