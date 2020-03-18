Subscribe

Sonoma County Sheriff won’t evict tenants during coronavirus shelter-in-place order

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2020, 7:33PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it would not enforce eviction orders amid the three-week shelter-in-place mandate enacted countywide to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m., urging people to remain in their homes for all but essential work or errands and limits business to a defined set of essential industries and professions. It will remain in place through April 7.

Sheriff Mark Essick’s deputies won’t enforce writs of eviction that would displace people who have been told by the county to stay at home, according to Misti Wood, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

“We will temporarily suspend evictions during that time,” Wood said. “When the shelter in place order is lifted, we’ll re-evaluate how we’ll proceed.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine