Yosemite National Park shuts down over coronavirus

MARY FORGIONE
LOS ANGELES TIMES
March 20, 2020, 5:14PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

LOS ANGELES — Yosemite National Park shut down to all visitors Friday, according to a park release. The park closed at 3 p.m. local time “at the request of the local health department,” the statement said.

There will be no access permitted into the park until further notice. The closure will be enforced 24/7.

The landmark Ahwahnee Hotel as well as other lodgings and restaurants closed Tuesday as a precaution over coronavirus concerns. The closure was said to last through March 31. The park earlier this week also closed campgrounds and canceled events and ranger-led activities.

Other national parks remain open to hikers and walkers.

Death Valley, for example, has kept trails open but closed campgrounds this week to ensure the health of its custodial staff. Also, the park closed visitor centers and stopped events and ranger activities.

Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks in the western Sierra have closed facilities too. “Following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health authorities in consultation with (National Park Service) Public Health Service officers, park visitor centers, contact stations, lodges and restaurants are temporarily closed,” the website says.

Three campgrounds and trails remain open.

