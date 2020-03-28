Flu pandemic of 1918 shows how history does (and doesn't) repeat itself

A century ago — in the fall of 1918 — Sonoma County was ready to welcome its soldier sons and nurse and ambulance-driver daughters back home again from France with all the jubilation of victory. But it would be a muted celebration that came with the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, the end of the deadliest war in history.

The glow of impending victory was dimmed by the official telegrams and letters home from soldiers billeted in crowded camps. They brought word, too-often tragic, of the relentless march of this “Spanish flu” — so-called because it was incorrectly believed to have started in Spain, and because there was little or no understanding of the political damage names can do.

The “flu” part, however, was correct. It was influenza not corona. But it was a pandemic that spread through the trenches of Europe and the crowded army camps on both continents. It would ultimately result in the deaths of 50 million people — and more if you include those who died of pneumonia and/or tuberculosis in the aftermath.

World War I (the “War to End All Wars,” they called it) cost more lives than any war in history, and that flu killed more people, on both sides, than died in battle.

-----

THIS IS NOT an upbeat beginning for the telling of an old story. But what it tells us is that we’ve been here before — not thee and me, but our parents, grandparents, greats and great greats. These people, telling their stories, are what historians call primary sources.

They tell us how it was. As it is with all those who bear witness, they aren’t perfect. But they were there.

For some, it could be their parents remembering how the family fared. For hometown reporters and/or columnists it could be readers who shared memories; in some cases, wrote them down for generations that followed.

One of those Press Democrat readers of the 1980s was an 81-year-old woman named Frances Grimm Little who read a column about the epidemic of 1918 and wrote a three-page letter, in ink, on lavender- colored stationary.

“I was going to the Ursuline College as it was then called, was a boarder,” she wrote. “At its early stages the Sisters told us to write our families not to visit us. Day Scholars stayed home — no school for them.

“In early 1919 I took sick. Sisters, after a bad night, called Dr. Jesse. He came at 5 a.m. In desperation he ordered the school closed and sent boarders home.

“Sisters phoned my Mom — we owned a hotel and saloon in Duncan Mills. She came down on the 1st train which got in here about 8 a.m. There was no place to take me — no place. Finally Sr. Mary Francis suggested a building used for laundry. It had been partially destroyed in earthquake. No nurses available. Finally found one and they worked 12 hours.

“Her name was Rose Patterson. By that time Sr. Antonio and Sr. Agnes came down with it. My Mom helped during day and she returned to Occidental Hotel at night. Before she left Sr. M. Francis insisted she had a couple of straight shots.