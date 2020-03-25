Subscribe

What Sonoma County residents need to know about ongoing coronavirus testing

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 25, 2020, 1:13PM
Sonoma County public health officials continue to urge residents to call their doctor if they are ill and think they have flu-like symptoms and want to learn whether they should be tested for coronavirus.

Here are some things to keep in mind if you think you may have the viral disease:

* First call your doctor to discuss your symptoms.

* Top priority for testing goes to people doctors and public health officials deem high-risk for myriad reasons, including underlying health concerns or occupation. For example, certain health care workers, first responders, law enforcement officers and corrections personnel are getting tested.

* If you’ve recently traveled to China, or other COVID-19 hotbeds, or have come in contact with someone who has, you could be a prime test candidate.

* In most cases, people are screened via phone or digitally by a physician before getting a test.

* If you go to a drive-up testing site, you’ll need a doctor’s order for a test.

* If you don’t have a doctor, you can call the county health department at 800-325-9604 or text “COVID19" to 211211 for information about the virus.

* Overall questions or concerns about testing can be directed to the Sonoma County Public Health Division at 707-565-4567 or by viewing novel coronavirus information online at sonomacounty.ca.gov.

_____

Ongoing Sonoma County test results:

Tests conducted: 642, as of Wednesday afternoon

Negative results: 605 (86%)

Positive results: 37

Test results pending: 58

County’s testing capacity: aiming to process 100 to 150 coronavirus tests daily

Other testing labs: national laboratories such as Quest and LabCorp also are conducting tests of county resident samples and reporting positive results to Sonoma County

Sources: Sonoma County health department; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Press Democrat reporting

