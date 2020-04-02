New Sonoma County crowdsourcing site aims to help community respond to coronavirus crisis

Go to activate-northbay.org to find resources for how to make donations both locally and nationally.

Early Monday morning, Matt Kirk headed to Windsor to meet a Healdsburg woman in an appointed parking lot. He opened the back hatch of his car and stood to one side, waiting. The woman, who he’d texted that morning, pulled up and deposited a box into a plastic bin in the back of Kirk’s car. The two exchanged brief pleasantries and then both pulled away, heading in opposite directions.

Scene from a spy thriller? No. Kirk, co-founder of the just-launched website activate-northbay.org, was taking delivery of personal protective equipment essential to health care workers in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The box deposited into his car was filled with medical grade masks.

Those masks, plus gloves, gowns and face shields are at a critical shortage in most areas seeing cases of the highly contagious virus. The need is so bad that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, on Monday accused the federal government of hijacking her state’s order for such protective equipment. Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed concern that as the supply strain increases, states will end up competing with each other for a limited number of critical medical gear.

Into that breech have stepped community activists like Kirk, who are calling on construction companies, nail salon owners, fire survivors to look in their garages and storage kits for unused masks, gloves and other items that can be donated and deployed immediately. Call it crowdsourcing in the face of catastrophe.

“We really need to make sure that people on the front lines are protected,” Kirk said.

Kirk and lifelong friend Dr. Mark Shapiro created the website to give shut-in Sonoma County residents a way to reach out and help each other and those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. Their website is a place where makers can find patterns to create face shields with 3-D printers, or patterns to sew cloth masks for those whose immune systems are compromised, as well as links to the Redwood Empire Food Bank and the area blood drives. They are offering to collect donations and get them to those in more need. They are also providing links for people to send them directly.

The idea, in short, is to provide quick, efficient answers to anyone who may be asking themselves, “I’m sheltered in place, what can I do?”

Turns out, quite a bit.

“In our region, we have been through this before,” said Shapiro, an internist at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. “When people ask that question, they are not asking for the sake of asking. Let’s give them tangible things to do.”

The push by Kirk and Shapiro started about two weeks ago when they put out a call among friends and colleagues among local residents for unused masks left over from past wildfire seasons. The quick response left a bigger question: If a couple of buddies could gin up 40 masks just like that, what might the larger community do?

They asked friends to put out collection bins. Kirk, IT director at O’Reilly Media in Sebastopol, started asking around if friends had 3-D printers that could create at least part of a medical face shield.

The pair decided to launch a website to provide a one-stop shop for people to find ways to pitch in. And they did not have to re-invent the wheel. So many communities across the country are grappling with the same needs that similar websites are popping up seemingly everywhere there is a need — which is seemingly everywhere.