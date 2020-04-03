Santa Rosa officer who died of coronavirus honored in public safety procession across North Bay

A procession of Sonoma County law enforcement and public safety vehicles spanned miles Friday morning on its way to Napa County to honor veteran Santa Rosa police detective Marylou Armer, who died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.

The procession, which left Santa Rosa before 8 a.m., was led by Santa Rosa police and fire vehicles and trailed by a long line of patrol cruisers from the Sheriff’s Office, CHP, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol police.

Armer, an American Canyon resident who joined the department in 1999 as a civilian employee and became an officer in 2008, was an investigator in the sexual assault and domestic violence unit. She was among at least nine Santa Rosa officers to contract the coronavirus in the past month and was the first reported COVID-19 death in California among the ranks of law enforcement.

“Detective Armer selflessly and courageously served her community and the people of California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and members of the Santa Rosa community as they mourn her loss.”

Friday’s procession began after 7:30 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Police Department headquarters on Sonoma Avenue, where officers gathered and departed one per vehicle, heading south on Highway 101. Joined by other agencies as it moved across the county, the procession then headed east on Highway 37 towards Solano County, and Kaiser Permanente’s Vallejo Medical Center, where Armer was hospitalized when she died.

From there, the procession escorted the hearse carrying Armer’s body to a Napa County funeral home. In the parking lot, her Santa Rosa colleagues watched as, one by one, vehicles in the caravan drove past the hearse and departed.

Henry 1, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, circled overhead.

“Marylou made a difference, as a detective and as a person,” Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro said before the procession. “She exudes the professionalism and the character that I think every person in our department carries.”

A public memorial is planned for a later date.

She is survived by her husband and daughter. Flags at the state capitol in Sacramento were at half-staff in her memory.

This story will be updated throughout the day Friday.

