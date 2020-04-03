Fire damages unoccupied house in southwest Santa Rosa

An apparently accidental fire seriously damaged an abandoned house on Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa late Thursday night, a building that had been occupied by transients.

No one was inside the one-story building, at 2872 Stony Point Road, when firefighters were able to enter after flames were under control around 9:40 p.m.

The house was boarded up and had been scheduled to be demolished, said Santa Rosa Fire Department Battalion Chief Matthew Gloeckner.

A transient called 911 to report flames and smoke around 9:20 p.m.

Crews fought the fire from outside the boarded-up house for safety reason, Gloeckner said. Once flames were out, firefighters were able to enter the building and search for anyone inside. They found no one.

Firefighters determined the owner is a development company that is clearing the property for new houses, Gloeckner said. The house was to be razed two weeks ago, before the coronavirus health orders put a stop to nonessential activities throughout Sonoma County.

Investigators believe the fire was started unintentionally. There were no signs of arson, Gloeckner said, and electricity and gas had been turned off.

Santa Rosa fire sought help from Rancho Adobe and Gold Ridge fire departments’ water tenders because the area, though in city limits, does not yet have city fire hydrants.