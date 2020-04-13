Subscribe

Calistoga man arrested on DUI charges after crashing north of Santa Rosa

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2020, 9:33AM
Updated 3 hours ago

A Calistoga man was arrested on drunken driving charges after he crashed and rolled his vehicle on Mark West Springs Road Sunday night, shearing off a power pole.

The man Heriberto Ninorios, 37, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and arrested on drunken driving charges, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

Ninorios was taken to the hospital in critical condition with severe injuries Sunday night but was expected to survive.

According to the CHP, Ninorios was eastbound on Mark West Springs Road east of Fox Hunt Lane about 8:15 p.m. when his Nissan Pathfinder traveled off a 20- to 30-foot embankment and rolled several times.

The vehicle crashed into a PG&E pole, shearing it off, deRutte said, and Ninorios was trapped inside.

Power lines were down in the roadway, deRutte said, and PG&E responded to repair the damage.

Firefighters removed Ninorios from the wreckage and took him by ambulance to the hospital. The crash closed the roadway for a little more than an hour Sunday night.

