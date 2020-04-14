Sonoma County health officer orders residents to wear face coverings

After seeing people were not adhering to her recommendation two weeks ago, Sonoma County’s top public health official on Monday made clear everyone must wear a face covering starting Friday when they go inside any building other than home, or when outside if unable to remain at least six feet away from others.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said residents can use a scarf or bandanna to cover their faces. She urged people not to buy N95 respirator or surgical masks, because health care workers are “in dire need for” them.

“These facial coverings are meant to protect the public from you,” Mase said during a live Facebook video briefing. “You’re not protecting yourself from coronavirus. What you’re doing is ensuring that if you had coronavirus but you are asymptomatic, you’re not giving it to other people.”

Meanwhile, the health officer acknowledged growing concern over the devastating economic effects of her public health emergency measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Mase said she would reevaluate her unprecedented shelter- in-place directive effective March 18 in the coming weeks if the number of local cases don’t surge. As it stands now, that order runs through May 3.

As the leader of the local battle against the infectious disease which has claimed two lives and stricken 152 people in Sonoma County, Mase said area businesses, medical professionals and some residents have expressed concerns to her about the ramifications of her actions, which essentially have halted most business and industry plus upended daily public life. Over the past month, area companies have furloughed thousands of workers.

“There‘s a reason for us to pause and observe and see what happens with our cases in the next couple of weeks, and we are in discussions with different stakeholders about slowly attempting to loosen some of the restrictions in a systematic way,” Mase said.

She called it “heartening” to see the number of confirmed local cases of COVID-19 is not growing exponentially, like some other parts of the state. Preliminary computer modeling of projections for the local outbreak indicated the local home-isolation order would reduce by half the number of people confirmed to have the virus would infect, but Mase said it’s possible her directive has reduced that number even more.

The county health officer’s first substantial remarks about eventually loosening or lifting her public health emergency order came on the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and governors of Washington and Oregon would take a “shared approach” to reopening public life and businesses in their respective states. Newsom said he will release a detailed plan on Tuesday for incrementally lifting coronavirus-related restrictions. The plan will be based on science and the health of California residents, the governor said.

President Trump clashed Monday with West Coast and East Coast governors over who has the final say regarding states’ shelter-in-place orders. Mase said actually local health officials will make the final decisions.

Asked if she had the authority, for example, to continue her stay-home order even if Newsom lifted the statewide directive, Mase said: “Yeah, absolutely,” noting she issued her order before the governor handed down a statewide shelter order.

Speaking hypothetically, Jennifer Larocque, a spokeswoman for the county Department of Health Services, said the county could ease the stay-home rule by allowing people with face coverings to go to any parks in the county. Public health workers then could track whether that causes an increase in COVID-19 cases among people going to parks.