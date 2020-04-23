Sonoma County families feel the strain of shelter orders as pandemic alters daily life

The Redwood Empire Chapter of California Association of Marriage and Family Therapist is offering 3-5 free sessions of counseling, including phone and video meetings, for eligible people affected by COVID-19. For more information, go to www.RECAMFT.org

So you say you loved your kids before this all started? And you pined for a little alone time with your partner? Remember when we all ached to magically clear our calendars of obligations and outings just to have an afternoon at home with nothing to do?

Those notions of togetherness and blissful boredom seem quaint these days.

The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing shelter-at-home order, now in its second month in Sonoma County, has turned the world on its head and with it shaken up our most familiar relationships. Health authorities have dictated what we can and cannot do, where we can and cannot go and who we can and cannot see.

Many of us are working from home. Children are learning from home. This has thrown us together in ways many of us are not used to. And local health care experts say the cracks are starting to show.

“Because everyone has an elevated baseline of stress and angst and anger at what is happening, I think our patience for each other as spouses or parents or sons or daughters is much less,” said Peter McClure, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Healdsburg. “Think of it as a cup, a cup that has to hold all our anxiety in it, and that cup is almost always full all of the time and it doesn’t take a lot to make it spill and make a mess.”

Mental health professionals are fielding an increasing number of calls and questions about the top issues: Health concerns, marital stress and financial anxiety, but also the small irritations and pressure points that can’t help but emerge as families that once had breathing room are now spending an inordinate amount of time together under one roof.

It’s one of the unexpected side effects of a global pandemic: Too much togetherness.

“I recommended to a family that have three boys that are trying to kill each other, an hour of alone time — for everybody, not just the kids — to de-stress,” said Gail Van Buuren, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Sebastopol.

But alone time can be tricky these days. A small house or apartment, a neighborhood not conducive to walking, or even small children that can’t be left alone — there are impediments to carving out personal space.

Space, both physical and mental, is suddenly a precious commodity.

Law enforcement and domestic violence prevention advocates report an uptick in calls for help in the North Bay, a fallout from what experts call a pressure cooker of worry related to economic anxiety, health concerns and an uncertain future.

Even households that have dodged the major pitfalls are still struggling with the day-to-day friction stemming from everyone navigating a new landscape in their daily lives.

“The one thing for people to remember is that it’s important to keep talking to each other in your family and to talk to each other about what is going on,” said Erica Thomas, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Rohnert Park. “You need a whole new level of skills in terms of saying what you need.”

And that’s not as simple as it seems. The “Hi honey, I’m home” conversation or “How was your day?” openers no longer make sense when everyone has spent the day together.