Subscribe

Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter helps put out fire near airport

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 20, 2020, 8:21AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Henry 1, the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter, was pulled into double-duty Sunday to help fight a stubborn fire in a large pile of wood chips near the airport.

The helicopter crew, who is trained in some firefighting skills in addition to law enforcement, made almost 40 water drops on the fire, according to the department.

About 3:15 p.m., the crew took off from near the airport west of Windsor and noticed smoke, but thought it was a controlled burn since there was heavy equipment nearby and piles of fallen trees that were being cut up, the department said. Sonoma County Fire Department officials were dispatched.

A short time later, the crew saw the smoke plume had grown considerably and returned to the area.

Firefighters asked the helicopter crew to use the water bucket on board to help fight the fire.

Crews worked for more than an hour to extinguish flames in the wood chip pile.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine