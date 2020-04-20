Contamination at CDC lab delayed rollout of coronavirus tests

That week, the CDC reported that 1,007 people had been tested nationwide. That compared with more than 420,000 tests that had been performed worldwide.

The next day, on Feb. 29, the CDC announced the nation's first death from the virus, a man in his 50s in Washington state.

Citing "unfolding situations'' in other states, a CDC news release said that "preliminary information raises the level of concern about the immediate threat of COVID-19 for certain communities in the United States."

On March 2, the FDA endorsed the release of the newest kits - assembled by Integrated DNA Technologies. Still, patients and health-care providers struggled to secure testing and have continued to wait for many days or even weeks for results.

CDC officials have been tight-lipped regarding what went wrong with the test kits.

At a March 3 news briefing, Messonnier was asked about potential contamination.

"Contamination is one possible explanation but there are others," she said. "And I really can't comment on what is an ongoing investigation."

The failure with the test kits was highlighted at a congressional hearing on March 11 that examined the government's preparedness and response to the virus.

"The Trump administration's testing for the coronavirus has been severely inadequate," said the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "If you don't test people, then you have no idea how many people are infected."

"We don't know where to direct resources," she said. "We are operating in the dark."

In testimony, CDC Director Robert Redfield described in general terms what may have caused the kits' failure.

"The third control did not perform the way we wanted it to perform," he said, adding that the cause was either "a contamination" or an unspecified "biologic" factor that caused the test materials to malfunction.

Asked about Redfield's testimony, the federal scientist who reviewed the internal test data said the kits steadily amplified nucleic acid within what should have been the DNA-free negative control samples. That pattern of amplification, he said, could only have been caused by contamination, not by any other design or manufacturing flaw.

When a committee member, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., asked about contamination, Redfield said: "This is currently under an investigation at this point, and I think I'm going to leave it there.''

Krishnamoorthi excoriated the CDC's performance.

"When we don't test as rapidly as we should, the virus spreads and people die,'' he said, noting that South Korea, Italy and other nations had tested far greater percentages of their populations.

Haynes, the CDC spokesman, said Messonnier and Redfield were not available to comment.

The CDC's refusal to promptly jettison the problematic first test kit puzzled many who were seeking prompt, reliable testing.

"They just kept doubling down on what they knew was a poor performing assay, and that has really bit us in the butt,'' said James Lawler, a physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center who has treated covid-19 patients.

Keim, whom the FBI relied on for testing during the bureau's investigation of the 2001 anthrax letter attacks, noted that although the additional test segment was apparently intended to help distinguish covid-19 from the other coronaviruses, it wasn't needed: covid-19 has a distinct genetic sequence.

This made searching for the other strains superfluous.

Among the known coronaviruses, covid-19's nearest genetic neighbor is SARS, Keim said. Although SARS and covid-19 are 85% identical when they are analyzed with the amplifying powers of PCR molecular testing, that gap is an unmistakable distinction, Keim said.

"Fifteen percent is a massive difference when it comes to PCR," Keim said. Covid-19, because of its dissimilar genome, "is like the easiest target in the world. . . . It's not a hard thing to develop an assay to."

The Washington Post's Alice Crites contributed to this report.