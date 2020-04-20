Trudeau promises gun control legislation after deadliest shooting in Canadian history

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday his government would move ahead on the gun control legislation he promised during last year's election campaign after the deadliest shooting in his country's history, though it was not clear how soon he would do so.

"I can say that we were on the verge of introducing legislation to ban assault-style weapons across this country," he said during his daily coronavirus briefing. "It was interrupted when the pandemic caused Parliament to be suspended, but we have every intention of moving forward on that measure, and potentially other measures, when Parliament returns."

Authorities say a single gunman shot and killed at least 18 people in rural Nova Scotia during a rampage Saturday and Sunday before he himself died.

On Monday, a coalition of gun control groups implored Canada's public safety minister to immediately ban the new sale of military-style assault weapons.

"While we appreciate the capacity for substantive policy change is difficult at this moment," the groups wrote to Minister Bill Blair, "we implore you to take one decisive, achievable action right now. … As has been well documented, these guns pose an excessive risk to public safety and serve no reasonable purpose."

Blair said he intended to introduce gun control legislation "as quickly as possible," but he noted there has been an "interruption" in Parliament because of the coronavirus.

Authorities have not said what firearms suspect Gabriel Wortman used in the shootings, or how he obtained them.

The massacre began Saturday night in the quiet waterfront town of Portapique, Nova Scotia, where police responding to a firearms complaint made a grim discovery: Bodies inside and outside a home - but no gunman.

It ended Sunday morning at a gas station in Enfield, some 57 miles away, after a 12-hour manhunt. By the end, there were more than 19 dead, including a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the suspect; 16 crime scenes; structures aflame across hundreds of miles; and a country reeling.

On Monday, the identities of the victims began to emerge. They included Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP and a mother of two, and Heather O'Brien, a grandmother and a nurse.

Lisa McNully, who taught third and fourth grades in Debert, Nova Scotia, was another victim. Scott Armstrong, the principal at Debert Elementary School, said McNully was "a go-getter gal" who shared her passions for art and music with her students.

"She was just a shining light," Armstrong said. "When she walked in the classroom, her kids lit up."

He said many of the staff and students at the school know multiple victims.

"Having police and SWAT cars here … we might as well be on Mars," he said.

"We are a country that stands united in our effort to defeat a pandemic, to save lives and to help each other make it to a better day," said Trudeau, speaking outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. "But yesterday, we were jolted from that common cause by the senseless violence and tragedy in Nova Scotia."

He said the shooting stunned rural towns across the country, where "people have deep roots … know their neighbors and look out for one another."

Trudeau said the country would hold a virtual vigil for the victims on Friday. He said the inability of residents to gather and mourn together amid coronavirus restrictions was a "heartbreak on top of other heartbreaks."